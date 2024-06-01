Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $141.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $132.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.36. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $132.90. The stock has a market cap of $865.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

