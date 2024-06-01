Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 142,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 57,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Base Carbon Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

About Base Carbon

(Get Free Report)

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. It engages with corporations, sovereign entities, academic institutions, and carbon reduction project developers to produce and commercialize verified carbon credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.