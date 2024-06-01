Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 142,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 57,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Base Carbon Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.
About Base Carbon
Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. It engages with corporations, sovereign entities, academic institutions, and carbon reduction project developers to produce and commercialize verified carbon credits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Base Carbon
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.