BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Down 18.1% in May

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tara L. French bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,922 shares of company stock worth $109,871. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,966. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

