Beldex (BDX) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $206.43 million and approximately $977,610.25 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.04 or 0.05605988 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00053177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00017810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,601,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,221,060 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

