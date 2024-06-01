Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Beldex has a market capitalization of $204.77 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.44 or 0.05576531 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00053329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,595,269 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,215,269 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

