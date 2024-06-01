Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Shares Down 2.8%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 7,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Benchmark Metals Stock Up 4.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

