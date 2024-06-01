Benchmark Raises HNI (NYSE:HNI) Price Target to $57.00

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. HNI has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HNI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,772.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,114.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,172 shares of company stock worth $832,242. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

