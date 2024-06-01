Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PBPB. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Potbelly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.07 million, a P/E ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.36. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 30.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 737,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 173,227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

