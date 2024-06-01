Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 17th

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Berry Global Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.
Berry Global Group Price Performance
BERY stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Berry Global Group
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Trading Halts Explained
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.