Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 17th

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Berry Global Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

BERY stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

