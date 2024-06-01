BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.55 and last traded at C$18.88. 263,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 381,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.11.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.