BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIMI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIMI stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.73% of BIMI as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BIMI Trading Up 4.5 %

BIMI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. BIMI has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

BIMI Company Profile

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

