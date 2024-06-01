BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Down 10.4% in May

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BioCardia Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCDA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,208.76% and a negative return on equity of 3,638.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioCardia will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a report on Wednesday.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

