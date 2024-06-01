BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Down 3.7%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 131,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 388,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

BioLargo Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.30.

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter.

BioLargo Company Profile

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.

