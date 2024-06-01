BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 912.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $85,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 561,203 shares in the company, valued at $47,988,468.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $85,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,988,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,929 shares of company stock worth $12,857,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

