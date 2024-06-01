Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.23 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,334.62 billion and $19.23 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $67,725.02 on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $461.07 or 0.00680765 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00064980 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00090357 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,706,431 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
