Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00049262 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00039672 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014109 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

