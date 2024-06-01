Bittensor (TAO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.66 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Bittensor has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $386.92 or 0.00574053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and $26.08 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,861,867 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://bittensor.com."

