Blackhill Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Blackhill Capital Inc. decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,211 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for 0.8% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Kenvue by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,307,000 after buying an additional 5,574,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,449,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,881,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

