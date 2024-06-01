BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 346,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 81,384 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 81.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 186,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUJ traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 143,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,886. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

