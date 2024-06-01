BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Up 27.2% in May

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

NYSE:MYI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 180,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,962. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.