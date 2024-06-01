BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Up 27.2% in May

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance
NYSE:MYI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 180,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,962. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
