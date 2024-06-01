BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2035 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BATS NEAR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.24. 453,768 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.
About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.