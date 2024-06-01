BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Plans $0.23 Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2271 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ICSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,712 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.
About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
