Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan Sells 2,259 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 581.17 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,412 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,673 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 260,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

