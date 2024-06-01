Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.83

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.83 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.35). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 105.40 ($1.35), with a volume of 2,339,724 shares traded.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £641.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider Christopher Waldron acquired 10,000 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,771.39). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

