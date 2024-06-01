BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Shares Down 0.2%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$127.78 and last traded at C$130.00. 40,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 39,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$130.20.
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$127.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$122.68.
