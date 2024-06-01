BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Trading Down 2.1%

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (LON:BPET – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 438 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.59). 56,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 176,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.50 ($5.72).
BMO Private Equity Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £323.86 million and a P/E ratio of 248.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 438 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68.
BMO Private Equity Trust Company Profile
BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Private Equity Trust
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.