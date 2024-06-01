BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 28th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.33.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.