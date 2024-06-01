BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.5% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after acquiring an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NOW traded up $13.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $656.93. 4,301,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,185. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.11 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $740.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

