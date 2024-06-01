BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Invests $124,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.08. 67,314,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,949,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.86. The firm has a market cap of $567.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

