BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Makes New $36,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.13. 9,718,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,175,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

