BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $13,379,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PDD by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PDD by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.78. 7,643,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,150,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PDD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

