Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 0.7% Higher

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.56 and last traded at $172.80. 1,031,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,000,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.70. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

