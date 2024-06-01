Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Susan L. Penfield Sells 18,522 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $152.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 354.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 136.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

