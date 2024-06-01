Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BSX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,644 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $930,626,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after buying an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $182,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

