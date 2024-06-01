Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Director Fabian Fondriest Buys 12,000 Shares

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) Director Fabian Fondriest acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,647 shares in the company, valued at $503,999. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 2.5 %
BOW stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $27.21.
Bowhead Specialty Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bowhead Specialty
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.