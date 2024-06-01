Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Director Fabian Fondriest Buys 12,000 Shares

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) Director Fabian Fondriest acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,647 shares in the company, valued at $503,999. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 2.5 %

BOW stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $27.21.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

