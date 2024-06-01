Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAM traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 94,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

