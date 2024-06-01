Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $863.58

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 863.58 ($11.03) and traded as high as GBX 977 ($12.48). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 961.50 ($12.28), with a volume of 383,161 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.28) price objective on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.49) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,893.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 6,274.51%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

