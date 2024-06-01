Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,247,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,525 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group makes up 1.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $75,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.