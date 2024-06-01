Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.99

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $4.81. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 4,055 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

