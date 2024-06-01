Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT at $200.25

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.25.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %
SPSC opened at $188.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average is $183.42. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $151.63 and a 52-week high of $218.74.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
