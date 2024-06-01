Brokers Set Expectations for OPKO Health, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

OPK has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.81.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,232,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,264,921.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,863,997 shares of company stock worth $1,776,556. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

