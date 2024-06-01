Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Brooge Energy Stock Performance
BROGW stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 9,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,424. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Brooge Energy
