Brookline Capital Management Initiates Coverage on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Forte Biosciences Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 5.07% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

