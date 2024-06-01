Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 547 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,204. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.39 and its 200 day moving average is $326.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

