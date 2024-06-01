Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 1,879 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,795,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $106.89. 19,901,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,156,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.70. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

