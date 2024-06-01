Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $72.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,091,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

