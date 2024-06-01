Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332,645 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 46,582 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.1% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of NIKE worth $253,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

NIKE stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,565,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,894. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

