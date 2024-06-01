Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

