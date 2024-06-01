Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 231,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.26. 29,037,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,682,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

