Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,419 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 900.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. 26,987,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,764. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

